BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9-$16.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.45 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.150-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. 3,474,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after buying an additional 416,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.