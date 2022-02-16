Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BHAGF remained flat at $$249.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.00. Bossard has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Bossard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

