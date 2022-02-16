Boston Pizza Royalties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

About Boston Pizza Royalties

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

