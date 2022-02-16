Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.97 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.