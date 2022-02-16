Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bouygues from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

