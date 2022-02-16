Brady (BRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Brady has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.120-$3.320 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.12-3.32 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brady stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Brady has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brady by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brady by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

