Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brady by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,262,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,603,000 after acquiring an additional 43,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

