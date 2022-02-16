Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

