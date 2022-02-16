Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $393.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $298.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.08. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.24.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.