Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 1,539 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.66 and a 200 day moving average of $226.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

