Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,353 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.15 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

