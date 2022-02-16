Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 410 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

