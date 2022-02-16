Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $149.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NYSE BFAM opened at $133.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

