British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,550 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($41.95) to GBX 3,550 ($48.04) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,400 ($46.01) to GBX 4,200 ($56.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,691 ($49.95).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,433 ($46.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,970.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,746.70. The company has a market cap of £78.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($46.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a yield of 1.67%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

