British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 171764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

