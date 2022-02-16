British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7354 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

British American Tobacco has increased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

BTI opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in British American Tobacco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

