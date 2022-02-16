British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7354 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
British American Tobacco has increased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.
NYSE BTI traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 285,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,558. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
