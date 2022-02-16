Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.36.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.49 and a 200 day moving average of $286.89. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $223.81 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

