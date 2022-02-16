Brokerages Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). BioLineRx posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLineRx.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.