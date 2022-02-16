Brokerages Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $976.79 Million

Analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report $976.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.02 million to $1.00 billion. Brinker International posted sales of $828.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brinker International.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.
NYSE EAT traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $43.73. 53,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,488. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61.
In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
