Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,750%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 298,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,652. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.