Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,785,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.38 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $916.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

