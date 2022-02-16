Brokerages Anticipate Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rallybio.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ RLYB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,738. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88.

In other Rallybio news, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mackay purchased 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

