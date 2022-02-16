Brokerages Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Upstart posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upstart.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.82.

NASDAQ UPST traded up $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,628,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,974. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.52. Upstart has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 136.39.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,632,201 shares of company stock worth $310,726,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Upstart by 58,150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 63,966 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

