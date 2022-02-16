Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Earnings of $5.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.29. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $4.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $25.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.95 to $26.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $29.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.38 to $35.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.46. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

ABG stock opened at $175.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,621,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,006,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,433.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

