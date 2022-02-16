Brokerages Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report sales of $953.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $941.73 million and the highest is $965.10 million. Pentair posted sales of $865.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

