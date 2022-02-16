Brokerages Expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.
Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13).
Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $179,000.
Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile
Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.
