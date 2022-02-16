Brokerages Expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIOX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $179,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.