Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Square reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Square.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.94.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.21. 16,393,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,505,137. Square has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.56.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.