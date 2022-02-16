Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.19. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Materials.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. 5,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

