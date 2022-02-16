Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Upwork reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $375,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $58,376.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,026 shares of company stock worth $1,755,498 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 23.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,541. Upwork has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -107.24 and a beta of 1.87.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

