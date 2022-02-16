Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Price Target at C$20.00

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE AQN traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,762. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$17.14 and a 12-month high of C$22.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

