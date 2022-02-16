Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Price Target at $21.54

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINE shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

PINE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,947. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $218.60 million, a PE ratio of 110.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 635.29%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,718,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 161,050 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

