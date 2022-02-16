Brokerages Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) PT at $115.86

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

AWI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.86. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

