Brokerages Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Target Price at $13.60

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 383,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,352. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $331.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

