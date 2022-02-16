Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Target Price at $32.57

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Citigroup cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 13,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

