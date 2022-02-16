Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $19.82

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 86,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,466. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 35,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent Milano acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

