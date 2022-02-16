Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Price Target at $41.88

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEP. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

BEP opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -174.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 244,450 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

