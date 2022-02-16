Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Target Price at €165.04

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €165.51 ($188.08).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DB1. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €159.25 ($180.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 1 year high of €163.35 ($185.63).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

