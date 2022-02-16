Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target at $17.46

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSEY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

DSEY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.57. 5,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,592. Diversey has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

