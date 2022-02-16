Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) PT at $36.15

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $37.82. 177,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

