Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) PT at GBX 783.33

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.60).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGGT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.15) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.83) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.83) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Meggitt stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 744.40 ($10.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,842,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,571. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 391.90 ($5.30) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($11.45). The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 741.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 731.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.03), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($531,273.94).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

