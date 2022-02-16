Brokerages Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Price Target at GBX 1,051.63

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,051.63 ($14.23).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($14.07) to GBX 1,100 ($14.88) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of LON:NG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,076 ($14.56). 4,636,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,073.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 989.59. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,105.69 ($14.96).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 17.21 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

In other news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,067 ($14.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,537.83). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,881 shares of company stock worth $2,006,426.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

