Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT at $189.86

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.90. 7,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,104. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.25 and a 200 day moving average of $163.88.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

