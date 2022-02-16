Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price at $7.33

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.17. 639,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,053,336. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sirius XM by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 41,214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 357,028 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

