Brokerages Set Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

TSCDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Tesco stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 76,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

