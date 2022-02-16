Brokerages Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $26.43

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.83 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $27,326,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $16,916,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 304,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 296,239 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

