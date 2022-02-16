Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target at $359.32

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $357.89.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $18,518,862. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $11.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,216. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

