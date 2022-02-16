Brokers Issue Forecasts for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NYSE XPO opened at $69.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after acquiring an additional 209,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

