Brokers Set Expectations for IMI plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for IMI in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
IMI Company Profile
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
