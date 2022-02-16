Brokers Set Expectations for Smiths Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Smiths Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smiths Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.
